GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Dry January is one way people try to kick off the new year on the right foot. However, it isn't always easy to abstain from alcohol, especially if you aren't used to it.

To help keep you on track and make your sober life more interesting, you can try out some mocktails. These non-alcoholic drinks have some of the flavor of your favorite bar choices, but none of the alcohol.

We invited the folks from The Pub at Paddock to join us with some suggestions.

The Pub at Paddock opens Tuesday, Jan. 29. The reopened bar will be alongside the special events venue Paddock Place. They are located at 1033 Lake Drive, Grand Rapids, MI.

