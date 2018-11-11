GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids-based companies, The GFB: The Gluten Free Bar and Ferris Coffee & Nut Co., have partnered to support a local non-profit.

GFB and Ferris have released a limited-edition flavor of the GFB Bites: Coffee Almond Crunch. But not only is the new product tasty, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Artist Creating Together (ACT). ACT is a local non-profit that empowers individuals with disabilities to learn, grow and celebrate through the arts.

Even better, the Coffee Almond Crunch Bites are made with a blend of sustainably sourced coffee and Michigan maple syrup.

GFB and Ferris worked alongside two Grand Rapids area artists who volunteered their talents towards this project; the packaging illustration was thoughtfully designed and hand drawn by artist Josh Kulchar and the new coffee flavor was developed by celebrity chef, Jenna Arcidiacono.

The Bites will be available for purchase now until supplies last at Ferris Coffee locations and other Grand Rapids-area stores including Kingma’s Market, located at 2225 Plainfield Ave NE, and Harvest Health, located at 1944 Eastern Ave SE.

