GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grow, eat and learn with Urban Roots. Levi Gardener from Urban Roots joined us in studio to give us some pointers on how to really enjoy the fruits and vegetables of the summer garden.

►Related: Enjoying coffee in a garden oasis

Levi brought in some delicious pesto -- made from garden-grown basil, some bruschetta from tomatoes picked out of the backyard and a summer slaw with Michigan blueberries.

You can check out more about what Urban Roots does at their community garden in Grand Rapids at 1316 Madison Ave. SE, or on their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM