Valentine’s Day may be over, but love is alive in Downtown Grand Rapids,

love of ice that is. Valent-ICE is one of Michigan’s largest ice festivals and one of the “coolest” in our area.

Dozens of ice sculptures created by Randy Finch and the Ice Sculpture LTD team are part of the festival this weekend. Making them is no easy feat.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kristin Mazur caught up with Randy Finch in his studio on Wealthy St. to find out how he transforms a 500 pound piece of ice into a work of art.

No problem this year keeping those ice sculptures from melting outsidw, but Finch says in the past Mother Nature’s wacky antics—throwing in a summer-like day during the festivals can make things tricky, but they plan for all seasons to ensure visitors can take all the glory of these sculptures.

In addition to the ice sculptures, Valent-ICE will feature live ice carvings, tours, games, such as ice beer pong and frozen cornhole, you can even get your yoga on in the snow.

Valent-ICE runs all this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids.

