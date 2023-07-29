Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with 13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Weekend Morning team

National Chicken Wing Day is celebrated annually on July 29th.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether you like your chicken wings plain, sweet, or hot and spicy today (July 29) we celebrate one of the most versatile proteins on the planet.

According to nationalchickenwingday.com Americans consume chicken wings by the boat load with more than 27 billion eaten in 2013 and around 1.23 billon during Super Bowel weekend.

Locally, the Detroit Wing Company is having a special deal.

Today only you can get 89-cent chicken wings in both classic and boneless options at all Detroit Wing Company locations.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Weekend Morning team celebrated with their own version of the popular YouTube show 'Hot Ones'.

Get to know Weekend Morning Anchor Veronica Ortega and Meteorologist Blake Hansen as they devour chicken wings and chicken fingers while trying a variety of different flavors.

