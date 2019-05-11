GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There is never a shortage of fun in West Michigan! From the Air Zoo in Portage to new wineries, festivals and art -- there is something for everyone.

Check out this list of events from West Michigan Tourist Association:

Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum

The Air Zoo in Portage has been celebrating their 40th birthday this year and culminates with a Birthday Bash Nov. 15-18.

Weekend events include Saturday night party with music, dancing, and cash bar, members-only Rise-n-Shine Breakfast, an interactive Cake Chat with a panel of past and present Air Zoo historians, and free admission on Monday, Nov. 18, which has been declared Air Zoo Day by the City of Portage

General admission guests will receive a 40% discount off admission Saturday and Sunday. Find more information on at www.airzoo.org.

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Now open in Kentwood, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant combines a Napa Valley winery with contemporary American cuisine, featuring fresh, made-from scratch dishes, and each comes with wine pairing suggestions

Become a Wine Club Member and receive benefits such as wine of the month tastings, member discounts, and special members only events

Mark the start of the holiday season at Wine Club Friendsgiving on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 7 until 10 p.m. Chef Matt McMillin and his team will be creating inventive renditions of classic Thanksgiving dishes, designed to be paired with Cooper’s Hawk wines and great friends. Tickets $65 per person available here.

12th annual International Wine Beer & Food Festival

The 12th Annual International Wine Beer & Food Festival is coming up Nov. 21-23 at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids

Food, beverage, and culinary entertainment presented by area chefs, restaurants as well as wineries, distilleries, and breweries from around the globe.

Tickets $15 per person for daily passes, 3-day passes also available for $40 click here.

For those coming to the festival from out of town, The Embassy Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown has special Wine, Beer, & Food Festival packages, starting at $159 and include: Overnight accommodations, complimentary Evening Reception, Made to Order breakfast for two, self or valet parking at the Embassy for one car, up to two tickets to the Festival.

15th annual Festival of Trees

The Muskegon Museum of Art’s 15th Annual Festival of Trees community holiday celebration runs Nov. 20 through Dec. 1.

Professionally designed themed trees and décor will set a festive holiday mood and will be available for purchase through silent auction over the 10 days of the Festival.

Special events include the popular Teddy Bear Breakfast, Senior Day, Family Day, Deck Your Halls holiday design workshop and more. Find schedule of events here.

"Shop Till You Drop" in Grand Haven

Grand Haven Main Street District retailers and restaurants are teaming up for “Shop Till You Drop” early holiday shopping event Friday, Nov. 8 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Merchants will stay open late and some offering progressive discounts throughout the evening, up to 20% off from 7 to 8 p.m.; up to 25% off from 8 to 9 p.m.; and up to 30% off from 9 to 10 p.m. Check with participating stores for details and find more information here.

