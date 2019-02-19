It's Tuesday and it's never too early to start looking forward to the weekend.

Have a maple tree in your yard? If so, you too can harvest maple syrup. The Blandford Nature Center staff will teach you about the process of collecting and cooking the syrup from your very own trees. It's happening from 2 to 4PM on Saturday.

Looking for another way to enjoy the winter? Kids ten and up can learn to cross country ski at Pigeon Creek nature trails in West Olive, near Holland. They will learn about equipment and basic techniques. One adult is required for every 2 kids. Ski rentals are available but not guaranteed.

It's happening from 10 to 11:30.

Shake off the winter blues with a yoga session for kids. Yoga Time is at the main branch of the Grand Rapids Public Library on Library St at 11 on Saturday. Kids 4-11 will learn the basics in a low-pressure environment. Mats will be provided or they can bring their own.

