Butterflies Are Blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens! The annual favorite features thousands of colorful butterflies flying around the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. It's the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation.

Meet the newest baby animals at the Critter Barn in Zeeland! Goats, lambs, calves, chicks, ducks and so many others are ready for your hugs! Children will even have an opportunity to bottle feed some of the babies.

Disney on Ice is back at the Van Andel Arena this weekend! This time the featured favorite is Frozen. All the well-loved characters from the Disney hit will be on the ice. There are several shows spanning Thursday through Sunday, with both matinee and evening performances.

Saturday is Family Day at the Home and Garden Show which begins this Thursday. A delicious pancake breakfast gets the day started from 9-11. Cost is $4 for kids and $6 for adults. Kids get in free to the show until noon. From cooking, to planting, to introducing real birds of prey there is a little something for everything at DeVos Place this weekend.

