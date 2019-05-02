We're giving you plenty of time to plan your weekend and offering some great ideas with a little help from GRKids.com. With Valentines Day just around the corner you are going to notice a theme!

The Valentines Dash in Kentwood will definitely get your heart pumping. The 5k Saturday features candy heart stations along the route, awards for the best dressed and an indoor after party at the Kentwood Library.

Get creative in the kitchen with the Mom and Me Valentine Cookie Class at Cityside Middle School in Zeeland. Everyone will leave with a dozen beautifully decorated cookies. The class is for kiddos 3 to 11 with an accompanying adult.

Head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum to check out their Curiosity Labs. It's a hands on science experience kids will love from 10AM to 2PM every Saturday.

Family Super Saturday is happening at the Muskegon Museum of Art from 10AM to 3PM. Use your creativity to make your own family tree.

Tickets are on sale now for the Summer Camps Fair at the Kroc Center. The event itself isn't until Sunday, March 18 but now is the time to plan on attending. Not only will you learn about all kinds of summer camp opportunities across West Michgian, but the event itself is a blast with all kinds of things for the kids to do at the Kroc Center.

To learn much more about these events and others, subscribe to the GRKids.com daily newsletter.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter .





