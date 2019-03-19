Every Tuesday, we help you look forward to the weekend with the help of Grand Rapids Kids.

Now is the perfect time to head to the Critter Barn in Zeeland. They are celebrating the births of lots of baby animals. You can visit with baby goats and lambs, you might even see a live birth. They are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Monster truck fans your show is finally here! These massive vehicles will go head to head on a dirt track filling Van Andel Arena with all kinds of noise and so much adrenaline.

Monster Jam is at Van Andel Friday through Sunday. There are shows in the afternoons and evenings Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $17.50.

If you are looking for something a little bit more peaceful, the 2019 Sugarbush Festival is happening at the Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

You and your family can learn all about the tree sap to syrup process as well as the history and the science behind it. And yes, even taste a sample!

It's happening from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Other activities include wildlife encounters, games and crafts, and live music. It's $5 for members and $8 for non- members.

