This weekend the Festival of the Arts is back! The iconic Grand Rapids event is celebrating 50 years. The 3 day festival begins on Friday. It truly is a celebration of every form of art, from dance to music, visual arts and design. Every performance, exhibition and children's activity is free but you should bring money for food. The event begins Friday at noon, Saturday and Sunday at 10. Calder Plaza is the Festival epicenter.

Animal lovers, listen up! You can do yoga with goats and piglets on Sunday!

It's happening from 5 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. at the "Fell in Love Farm." Its on 144th Avenue in Laketown Township in Holland. Children 7 and older are welcome to join in the fun. Cost is $10. Bring your yoga mat, water and get ready to namaste!

Saturday is Princess Day at John Ball Zoo. Kiddos are encouraged to dress up in their royal finest, that includes princes and knights, to visit all the creatures of the animal kingdom. Gates open at 9 a.m., the event wraps at 4 p.m. Children can meet all of their favorite princesses in one place. Characters will rotate throughout the day.

