With lots of school districts closing Monday through Wednesday, it's very possible your family will be suffering from cabin fever by the weekend! We've got some great ideas to help you beat the mid-winter blues!

"What's Up this Weekend" will become a regular staple on 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings with Meredith TerHaar. We'll share ideas early in the week so that you have plenty of time to make plans with your family!

Here's a look at "What's Up this Weekend":

Head to the Downtown Market for Nature Day from 10-2PM on Saturday! This event is completely free and will allow kids to get up close and personal with all kinds of unique critters including possums, owls, reptiles and more. Blandford Nature Center, Outdoor Discovery Center, Kent District Library, Casa La Parrot, and Wildlife Rehab Center Ltd. are all taking part. It's all happening in the Greenhouse on the second floor.

Car lovers rejoice! The Michigan National Auto Show is back at DeVos Place this weekend. Moms and Dads if your son or daughter is a car lover this is the place you want to be. The show opens Thursday-Sunday, $12 dollars for you, $5 for your kids.

Another indoor option: Storytime at Blandford Nature Center. From 1 to 2PM this Saturday expert story tellers will captivate young and old alike. Registration is required since hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Cost is $5 dollars/person or $10 per family.

Looking for an adrenaline rush? The Luge track is now open at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex. For $49 you can feel like an Olympian with training from a coach and 2.5 hours on the track.

Finally, strap on some snowshoes for a guided hike at Van Raalte Farm in Holland. Cost is just 3 dollars or free for members of DeGraaf Nature Center. They hit the trails at 2pm.

