It isn't always easy to find Waldo, that red and white sweater wearing man who likes to hide inside the pages of books. Schuler Books wants to know how well you do at finding him in the West Michigan community.

It's part of the store's summer reading celebration. Here's how it works: pick up a Where's Waldo passport at Schuler Books on 28th Street. Then, visit local businesses to find Waldo. He can be found at GB Russo's International Market, Salted Cupcake, Gazelle Sports, Flowerland-Kentwood and of course, Schuler Books.

When you find Waldo, get your passport stamped by that business. When your passport is full, bring it back in to Schuler Books. The first 125 participants get at $1 off coupon from Schuler Books. Everyone will also be entered to win a summer reading giveaway.

On Saturday, July 27, you can participate in a Where's Waldo celebration at Schuler Books. That starts at 11 a.m.

