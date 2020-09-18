Woman who spent months alone in her assisted living home room just wants cards for her birthday

Due to the pandemic, Priscilla has not left the home in 188 days. The first 77 were spent just in her room.

HOLLAND, Mich. — This year has been a tough year for many people. For those living in assisted living homes or nursing homes, it has been a year of isolation.

Priscilla VanDyke, who has special needs, has not left her assisted living home in Holland for 188 days. The first 77 days, she couldn't even leave her room.

"It’s hard. You can’t believe there’s people like that that go through this," said Donna Berglund, Priscilla's sister, "We go out and about and do things, but they can’t. And you want to bring some sunshine to their day."

Berglund visits her sister every single day. They are allowed 30 minute visits, just outside the home's door. Before restrictions were eased at the home, Berglund still went to see her sister, through the phone, with her window in between them.

"I just came every day because I can’t imagine being there all by myself like that," said Berglund.

However, Berglund said understands why these rules are in place, and they are glad to follow any restrictions to stay safe and healthy. Still, it doesn't make it any less lonesome. Prior to the pandemic, Berglund would take Priscilla on day trips to local orchards, county fairs, or just for a long drive.

"I miss having her with me," said Berglund, "We do a lot of stuff together. She means everything to me."

Wednesday, Sept. 23, is Priscilla's Birthday. However, a lady never tells her age, so she's keeping how old she is turning to herself. This year, Berglund wants to make the celebration extra special for her sister.

She's asking for letters or cards to open at their 30-minute visits.

"A lot of her days are by herself in the room," said Berglund, "and we all have our moments. She really lights up when she sees special cards and gifts."

A friend of Berglund posted on Facebook with the request. Soon, cards starting pouring in from all over the country, mostly total strangers.

Priscilla is a fun, comedic woman. She likes to watch baseball, dance, her favorite color is pink, and she loves Elvis Presley.

"I want to make her feel special too," said Berglund, "Because a lot of times, and I don’t think people mean to, but we forget about these people in homes. You go about your life, we're all busy, and before you know it, you forget about people like that."

There is a visible joy watching Priscilla open her cards. For Berglund, it's a sign that people have not forgotten people like her sister, and Priscilla is not alone.

"I think God put us on this Earth to help other people," said Berglund, "and to make people happy."

If you would like to write Priscilla a card or letter, you can send one to her assisted living home. The address is:

Pricilla Van Dyke

727 Apple Ave.

Holland, Michigan 49423

