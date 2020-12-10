Woodland Mall hosting outdoor pop-up fall festival

There will be elephant ears, caramel apples, caramel corn, donuts and cider all day for participants to enjoy.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — To celebrate the new season, beautiful leaves, and crisp fall air, the Woodland Mall is hosting a pop-up fall festival this weekend.

The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., in collaboration with ACP Entertainment.

The fall festival will be held in the Von Maur parking lot. There will be elephant ears, caramel apples, caramel corn, donuts and cider all day for participants to enjoy. Those interested may choose to either drive through or walk up to booths to purchase the tasty treats, which can be purchased with cash or card.

Seating will not be provided, according to a release from the Woodland Mall — participants are asked to enjoy the fall treats in their vehicles.

Festival activities will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. and will include a bounce house, corn maze, spinning strawberry, train rides and more.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Only those planning to participate in activities need tickets.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the season and all the great activities and goodies it brings,” said Woodland Mall Marketing Director Cecily McCabe. “Despite the limitations of COVID, we’ve been working hard to offer some fall fun that will allow us to gather and enjoy autumn safely. We’ll certainly be using Michigan’s beautiful fall weather to our advantage.”

Per state and Kent County Health Department guidance, the attraction area will be limited to 100 guests or fewer at a time and all participants will be required to wear a mask. Woodland Mall assures there will be plenty of hand sanitizing stations and room for physical distancing. Deep cleaning and sanitization of all attractions will take place throughout the day.

