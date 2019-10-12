GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're struggling to find a gift for someone on your holiday shopping list, you might want to head over to Aquinas College this weekend.

On Friday, December 13th and Saturday, December 14th Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild is holding a Holiday Textiles Art Market. It's happening at the Donnelly Center on the campus of Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.

Organizers joined us on Tuesday on My West Michigan to talk about the show and demonstrate a group activity available to the public at the show.

