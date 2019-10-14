Science continually changes and improves our lives, and from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, you can celebrate one of its disciplines: chemistry.

National Chemistry Week is a community-based program of the American Chemical Society. Every year, people can participate in highlighting the importance of chemistry in our everyday life, reminding others that it plays a role in more than you might think. This year, groups from Gentex, Amway, GVSU, GRCC, Hope, Perrigo, Aquinas, MSU, and Thermo Fisher are working together to put on events, including one on Saturday, Oct. 19.

From 10 a.m. until noon there will be science and chemistry-related activities at the Kelly Family Sports Center on GVSU's Allendale Campus. That's where organizers hope to break the world record for the largest scale periodic table. More than 40 schools, families, companies and groups are participating.

There is also an illustrated poem contest for students up to 12th grade.

You can learn more about the American Chemical Society on their website.

