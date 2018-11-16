Each year, Samaritan's Purse offers a chance for people in West Michigan to help children all over the world feel the Christmas spirit through Operation Christmas Child. Here's how it works: pick a child within a specific age range. Then, fill a shoebox with items that child might enjoy, like toys, a couple of hygene items, like a toothbrush, or hairbrush, and maybe some school supplies. Once the box is filled, you can drop it off at one of many drop off locations in West Michigan. You can do that through November 19, 2018. Samaritan's Purse also asks that you give $9 for each shoebox donated to help provide for the transportation and shipping of the box to the child it will be given to.

Samaritan's Purse's website can walk you through the whole process.

