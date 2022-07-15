Zeeland student tours Spectrum elevators to celebrate 8th grade graduation

Aaron Radowski loves elevators! He can even name the brand based on the buttons.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Our 13 ON YOUR SIDE Friday morning Pick-Me-Up was a special one. You could say it's a literal pick-me-up because it's about a young man who is passionate about elevators.

Aaron Radowski just graduated from 8th grade at Zeeland Christian Middle School. To motivate him to stay in class and finish strong, his principal, Tim Paauw, requested a tour of the elevators at Spectrum Health for Aaron. Tim's dad has been a physician there for decades.

Tim shared the video that he sent his dad:

"Hey dad this is my friend Aaron, he was born at Butterworth and he is an elevator expert. He and I are wondering if we could come tour with you sometime and check out the elevators."



The resulting tour made for an incredible day for Aaron, who is autistic. He got to see about 20 elevators. "It made me have so much joy and really made me feel the best," said Aaron.

"Every one of us on the tour saw the joy in Aaron," said Tim. "He noticed the different buttons on the elevator, the years they were made, what brand they were. He can name every elevator brand by the way the button looks."

Tim said this tour with Aaron was a wonderful reminder that everyone brings their own gift to the table in the community.

