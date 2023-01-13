13 Loves Pets night is coming to the Lumberjacks game Friday

Jan 13th you can help animals at Pound Buddies by bringing some much needed cleaning supplies to the game.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you love furry friends and hockey join us at 13 Loves Pets night tonight (Jan. 13th) at the Muskegon Lumberjacks game.



This event is not only a fun time for the whole family including your furry friend but it’s also benefitting a good cause.

In addition to all the fun activities during the game, there’s a donation drive benefitting Pound Buddies.

If you are planning to head to the grocery store or have some spare unused cleaning items at home bring them to the game.

It's important to note the shelter only needs paper towels, liquid detergent, clumping cat litter, and bleach. Don't bring anything else.



It could help the shelter save thousands of dollars.

“When we have to do it in the bulk that we do, again, it ends up being thousands of dollars. So when we free up that type of income, it makes decisions like emergency care, and the things that we do that go actually right back into the animals. It frees up those funds. So people may think it's not a big deal, but it really truly is," Lana Carson, Executive Director of Pound Buddies, said.

Another incentive to attend tonight's game the shelter is bringing along some of its adoptable animals.

If you bring one or more items on this list you will be entered to win 4 tickets to the jack’s club for another game.

