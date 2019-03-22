Both Michigan and Michigan State moved on in their respective regions on Thursday, March 21. So now, West Michigan can rest easy on Friday knowing our teams are safe. What better way to celebrate than with a Lenten fish fry?

As we told you last week, we're on a mission to find the best fish fry in West Michigan. Hundreds of votes were cast in round one and we made it to the Saucy 16 almost without a hitch.

The one snag was that VFW Post 3256 in Montague and Fruitport Eagles 3666 each finished with 48 votes. A tie! We flipped a coin and the Fruitport Eagles moved on. Luckily for Montague fish fry fans, the city's St. James Catholic Church did move on.

Here's a look at the updated bracket:

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Below, you can vote for your favorite fish fry in the Saucy 16! You have until Tuesday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. to do so. You will be able to vote once per day. We will announce who is moving on to the Edible 8 on the Friday, March 29 edition of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

If you don't see your fish fry below, feel free to add it to our interactive fish fry map.

