Grand Rapids veteran gets funeral he deserved after family reaches out to 13OYS for help

The family of Leroy Berry was told they'd need thousands more to pay for a funeral because VA benefits wouldn't cover the whole cost.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids area veteran got the funeral he deserved after his loved ones turned to 13 On Your Side for help.

The family of Leroy Berry reached out several weeks ago for help organizing his final send-off after they were told his VA benefits wouldn’t cover the whole thing.

Following its initial reporting, 13 ON YOUR SIDE received an outpouring of support on the family’s behalf, which, together with the contributions of several organizations, was sufficient to cover the entire cost.

“Without you guys, without 13, nothing would have happened,” Leroy’s granddaughter Shykeisha said.

“People just stepped in from everywhere,” Shirley Berry, his wife of 27 years explained. “God knows I really appreciate them.”

Berry’s family described several of the good Samaritans who contributed to the effort as "angels."

The send-off, with honors, they said, would be well-deserved.

The Berrys turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help covering mounting funeral expenses earlier this month after Leroy’s widow discovered the army veteran lacked insurance at the time of his death and the funeral benefits wouldn't cover the cost.

Emerging obstacles left her with no where to turn.

“I just want to be there for him,” Shirley tearfully explained during an interview in early December.

“It should never have happened in this way,” Taz Jones, director of Grand Rapids-based Hero’s Corner said.

Jones’ organization, which includes a drop-in center at its Kentwood offices, connects veterans and their survivors with camaraderie and key resources.

She said they saw the story and got to work.

“We worked as a team to relieve them of a lot of the barrier, first being the financial, but there are quite a few other barriers Shirley will be facing from now for a good while,” Jones noted, explaining the organization had been checking in regularly with Berry’s family, a relationship she hoped would continue following the funeral.

“It takes a village and each one of us has different talents,” Reggie Howard, the group’s owner and peer-support specialist said. “The love about it is we all have the desire to help veterans get their life back. That’s where it's greatly appreciated. And then, we just thank 13 ON YOUR SIDE for believing in another veteran, and going above and beyond to make sure that veteran and their family get what they deserve."

Preparing for Thursday, when her grandfather will be laid to rest, Shykeisha wonders what he might think of it all.

“He would be so amazed on how much love is still left in the community, no matter who you are, what color you are, your background, where you came from,” she said. “He would be proud of all the strangers — because these are people we do not know. He would be so proud of everyone that came together for him.”

For more information on Hero’s Corner, visit the organization’s website. Its drop-in center can be found at 2120 44th Street SE, STE 202, Kentwood, MI.

