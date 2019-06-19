Here in West Michigan we know we have some of the best beaches in the state, consequently meaning we have some of the best beach towns -- but it's nice to get props where props are due!

Two West Michigan cities made it into the top 5 for "Beast Beach Towns to Live in," a study by Wallethub that compared hundreds of ocean- and lakefront cities and towns.

Traverse City came in at #1 on the list of best towns by the lake and Holland came in at #4.

In total, Wallethub compared 192 cities across 62 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, weather, safety and the quality of the beach water.

Top 10 Best Beach Towns to Live in (Lake)

Traverse City, MI Folsom, CA Cornelius, NC Holland, MI Kirkland, WA Mercer Island, WA Davidson, NC Redmond, WA Eden Prairie, MN Bay Village, OH

