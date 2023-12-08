2023 Michigan Titanium Triathlon runs through Versluis Park

The event begins with Kids Day on Saturday, followed by the main event Sunday.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Versluis Park will be home to plenty of athletes on Sunday, as part of the 2023 MiTi Triathlon.

The event includes full, half and Olympic races. Each feature a swimming, biking, and running relay.

Race Director Jon Conkling says the MiTi is for established athletes, but there are also races for those with less experience.

MiTi begins on Saturday with Kids Day. There are shorter distance races for children ages 6 through 12.

There's still time to register for The Michigan Titanium Triathlon. That ends on Saturday at midnight.

Here's the schedule of events for Sunday:

4:30 am: Shuttles Between Parking Lots Start

5:00 am: Transition Opens (ALL distances)

6:45 am: Pre-Race Meeting: Ultra Distance

7:00 am: Ultra-Distance Swim Start

7:45 am: Transition Closes (Half/Olympic)

7:45 am: Pre-Race Meeting (Half/Olympic)

8:00 am: Half Distance Swim Start

8:15 am: Half and Ultra Duathlon Start

8:30 am: Olympic Distance Swim Start

8:45 am: Olympic Duathlon Start

8:45 am: Transition Closes (Sprint)

8:45 am: Pre-Race Meeting (Sprint)

9:00 am: Sprint Distance Swim Start

9:15 am: Sprint Duathlon Start

9:45 am: Swim Course Closes (ALL distances)

1:30 pm: Bike Midway Cut-Off

5:30 pm: Bike Course Closes

10:30 pm: Run Midway Cut-Off

Midnight: Ultra-Distance Course Closes

Midnight: Shuttles Stop

