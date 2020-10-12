30 inexpensive hobbies and fun ideas to keep you busy while indoors this winter

All of these can be done socially distanced and some virtually.

Baking

Do you have flour, sugar or milk? Or alternatives that fit your diet? If so, while you’re indoors this winter you can take up baking. With the use of everyday kitchen ingredients, this is an inexpensive way to pass the time. You might even find the time to bake some holiday themed goodies.

Cooking

Cooking is a daily task that can be exciting if you let it. Try grabbing an apron and searching for online recipes to practice cooking some new dishes. To make it fun, you can hop on zoom and cook for your friends or make it a competition.

Reading

Whether you have a traditional paperback or an e-reading device, reading can be a way to travel while never leaving your couch. You can participate in a reading challenge or even start a virtual book club with friends.

Exercise

Even if you can’t go to the gym, you can bring the gym to you. Try searching online for at home workout videos to use your in-home equipment or do body weight exercises. Exercising can strengthen your bones, relieve stress and improve your overall health.

Yoga

Practicing Yoga can be a form of exercise as well as meditation. It can help improve your mobility and flexibility. All you need for this inexpensive hobby is a yoga mat, which can be found in store or online for cheap.

Play an instrument

Learning an instrument can help pass the time while stuck inside. Whether you’ve always wanted to learn how to play the piano or have been meaning to get that guitar out of the garage, this hobby can keep you busy.

With many videos online, you can take music lessons for free!

Learn a new language

With plenty of language learning apps, sites and videos online. You can become bilingual in no time. If you’ve been wanting to learn a new language for that planned international trip, now is the time to start.

Podcasting

Starting a podcast can be quick and easy with the many available podcasting apps and sites. For some it can be inexpensive or even free.

Blogging

If you want to share your interests and opinions with others, starting a blog might be the best move to make. You could share your travel tips, favorite cake recipes or even review movies and television shows.

Start a YouTube channel

If blogging isn’t for you, starting a YouTube channel can be a nice alternative. You can show off your new cooking skills or even make vlogs of your daily life.

With enough views and subscribers, you can make money on the platform.

Gaming

If you’re bored in the house, it might be time to use that new PS5 or wipe the dust off those old board games. These games can be played with the people in your home or with friends online.

Painting

Painting can be a relaxing and fun hobby. Whether you want to do oil paint or use watercolor, inexpensive craft supplies can be found at your local craft store or online.

Sewing

If you have a sewing machine or a sewing kit, you can learn how to sew a dress or patch up some old jeans.

Drawing

You might already have some paper, pens and pencils in your home to start drawing. Combined with a random word generator this can be fun activity to do with friends or family in person or virtually.

Karaoke

If you have a karaoke machine dusting away, now is the time to dig it up to sing some tunes with family and friends. If you don’t have a machine, no worries. You can sing along to YouTube karaoke lyric videos. This can be done with those you live with or with people far away via video chat or Zoom.

Host a streaming party

Streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ let multiple users watch a TV show or movie at the same time.

Virtual awards show

Hosting a virtual awards show can be a fun activity to do with your friends virtually. You can vote on who has the ugliest holiday sweater or the best-looking cupcakes.

PowerPoint party

PowerPoint parties are a fun idea that has become popular during the pandemic. They can be hosted on video conferencing sites like Zoom or Google Hangouts or Skype. Everyone involved makes a presentation about a random topic and randomly chooses someone else to present it.

Candle making

You can find tons of online tutorials on candle making for beginners. With a little bit of practice, you can create various scented candles that you can even sell for a profit.

Soap making

Like candle making, soapmaking can be learned by watching videos online. You can use everyday household items and maybe a few inexpensive items from the grocery store. These soaps can be for your own personal use or used as gifts.

Jewelry making

Another hobby that can make you money while still being fun is jewelry making. You can search online to find DIY jewelry making tutorials that can teach you how to become skilled at this activity.

Scrapbooking

Using scraps around the house, this inexpensive activity can be a great way to pass the time and preserve fun memories.

Online courses

Some colleges and universities have free online courses available to anyone who wants to learn. You can learn new skills and earn a certificate showing you completed the course.

Couponing

Cutting up and saving coupons can be another enjoyable way to spend your free time. The next time you go shopping, you’ll be happy you did. This can also be a fun way to start budgeting and can find online articles for couponing beginners that will teach you how to get the best savings.

Homemade ornaments

With things laying around the house, or supplies from the craft store, you can get creative and make some homemade tree ornaments or stocking stuffers.

Dancing

Whether hip hop or classical, you can get moving using YouTube video tutorials and online dance classes.

Writing

If all that reading has gotten your creative juices flowing, try journaling, writing a poem or even a song. Maybe it’s time to start that book you’ve been wanting to write.

Organize

Taking the time to declutter and organize your home might be the perfect way to spend your time indoors this winter. You can even find online articles on how to make decluttering and organizing fun.

Online surveys

There are many online survey sites where you can visit in your free time and share your opinions. Many sites allow you to earn rewards or money.

Virtual tours

You can now travel the world without leaving your couch with a variety of online virtual tours. You can visit zoos, museums, Disney World and even the Eiffel tower all from your digital device.

