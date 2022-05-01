Your complete guide to the 2022 Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts

Festival of the Arts is back for its 53rd year with three days of art, music, food and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts is back for its 53rd year with three days of art, music, food and more.

This year, the festival boasts four outdoor stages, a classical indoor stage at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, multiple art exhibitions, an Artisan Village full of West Michigan art vendors and 17 different food vendors throughout the event.

13 ON YOUR SIDE compiled a complete list of all the exhibitions, concerts and food vendors so you don't miss out on any of the fun this year!

Visual Arts:

Regional Arts Exhibition Selected Artists

Nearly 250 pieces of art from over 150 artists will be on display in multiple shows around Grand Rapids from June 1 through June 30.

The artworks will be displayed at PaLatte Coffee and Art, Frames Unlimited North and Frames Unlimited South, The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archive, Muse GR and Grand Valley Artists Gallery.

A complete list of the the times and locations of the showings can be found here.

Artisan Village

Local artisans from all over West Michigan are selling their pieces at the Artisan Village in Calder Plaza. Nearly 50 artists from the area will be selling their one-of-a-kind creations throughout the duration of the festival.

Find a complete list of vendors and which booth they will be at here.

The Youth Arts Show

149 student artworks are installed at the DeVos Place Convention Center and can be viewed daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The exhibition spotlights the best artistic talents of young people from West Michigan area schools.

The Youth Arts Show Exhibition features paintings, drawings, three-dimensional pieces and more. And many of these original art pieces are for sale. Learn more about the Exhibition here.

Performer Lineup:

Friday, June 3

Calder Stage

12:00 p.m. - Festival Kick-Off

12:15 p.m. - Krystal Kleer (Jazz or Big Band)

2:30 p.m. - McClintock School of Dance (Dance Group)

3:00 p.m. - Grand Rapids Youth Symphony (Outdoor Classical)

4:30 p.m. - Inspirations at MSDC Elite (Dance Group)

5:00 p.m. - Judah Guerra (Jazz or Big Band)

6:00 p.m. - MSBOA All Star Jazz Band (Jazz or Big Band)

7:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies

8:00 p.m. - Asamu Johnson and the Associates of Blues (Blues)

9:00 p.m. - Gorgeous Nightmare (Rock)

10:00 p.m. - The Rockit King (Rock)

diSuvero Stage

12:00 p.m. - b.Lamrouex (Indie or Folk)

1:00 p.m. - David Fable (Indie or Folk)

1:30 p.m. - Chris Cranick (Singer/Songwriter)

2:00 p.m. - Dale Wicks (Singer/Songwriter)

3:30 p.m. - RadLee (Pop)

4:00 p.m. - Raven Ella Mae (Singer/Songwriter)

4:30 p.m. - Our Rock (Rock)

5:30 p.m. - 17 Degrees South (Singer/Songwriter)

6:00 p.m. - Celtic Kilroy (World Music)

7:00 p.m. - Tami Rene (Singer/Songwriter)

7:30 p.m. - East Town Swing (Jazz or Big Band)

8:30 p.m. - The Prickly Pears (Indie or Folk)

9:30 p.m. - THE LOCALS (Indie or Folk)

Fountain Stage

12:00 p.m. - Alex Vinecki Music (Pop)

1:00 p.m. - Twyce (Rock)

2:00 p.m. - Ernie Clark & the Magnificent (Rock)

3:00 p.m. - GRAVITY (Rock)

4:00 p.m. - Steeple Hill Band (Country)

5:00 p.m. - Citizen Keen (Rock)

6:00 p.m. - Chandler Reed & The Sticky (Pop)

7:00 p.m. - Radio Decibella (Rock)

8:00 p.m. - James Reeser and the Backseat (Blues)

9:00 p.m. - The Fabulous Vans (Rock)

10:00 p.m. - Klay N The Mud (Rock)

Lyon Stage

12:00 p.m. - Jaz How (R&B/Hip Hop)

1:00 p.m. - Tommy B and the Verk (Rock)

2:00 p.m. - Lifeline (Jazz or Big Band)

3:00 p.m. - Down Yander (Country)

4:00 p.m. - ALIVE (Religious)

5:00 p.m. - Crossroads Resurrection (R&B/Hip Hop)

6:00 p.m. - FlyLiteGemini (Rock)

7:00 p.m. - Bruce Matthews Band (Indie or Folk)

8:00 p.m. - Whiskey Bound (Country)

9:00 p.m. - The American Hotel System (Rock)

10:00 p.m. - Sonic Pirates (Rock)

Indoor Classical Stage

12:30 p.m. - Anna Griewahn (Art songs and arias for soprano)

1:15 p.m. - Brian Morris (Music for classical guitar)

2:15 p.m. - Karen Betz-Griewahn (Flutes of all shapes and sizes)

3:15 p.m. - Two Baroque Girls (Music by master Baroque composers)

Saturday, June 4

Calder Stage

10:00 a.m. - Flat River Dance Company (Dance Group)

10:30 a.m. - Triumph Dance Academy (Dance Group)

11:00 a.m. - Allendale Jazz Orchestra (Jazz or Big Band)

12:00 p.m. - West MI Gay Men's Choir (Choral)

1:00 p.m. - NVHS Jazz Band (Jazz or Big Band)

2:00 p.m. - West MI Community Chorale (Choral)

3:00 p.m. - Zunzún Dance Team of GR (Dance Group)

3:30 p.m. - River City Fellowship Choir (Choral)

4:30 p.m. - Caledonia School of Dance (Dance Group)

5:00 p.m. - Academy of Dance Arts (Dance Group)

5:30 p.m. - Schubert Male Chorus (Choral)

6:30 p.m. - Regional Arts Awards

7:00 p.m. - The Love & Peace Jam (The Diatribe)

diSuvero Stage

10:00 a.m. - Brian's Suitcase Experience (Indie or Folk)

10:30 a.m. - Whorled (World Music)

11:30 a.m. - Ned Rouse (Indie or Folk)

12:30 p.m. - Daniel Pladdet (Singer/Songwriter)

1:00 p.m. - Leprecons (Other)

2:00 p.m. - Tipsy and the Kickstands (Rock)

3:00 p.m. - The Growing Roots (Religious)

4:00 p.m. The New Hot Sauce Express (R&B/Hip Hop)

5:00 p.m. - The Proulx Brothers (Indie or Folk)

6:00 p.m. - The Good Old Days (Rock)

7:00 p.m. - Edison Kitt & the Strangers (Indie or Folk)

8:00 p.m. - Medicinal Groove (Other)

9:00 p.m. - Sunday Night Funnies stand-up (Comedy)

10:00 p.m. - Rijirirahi (Rock)

Fountain Stage

10:00 a.m. - Kevin Brewster Quartet (Jazz or Big Band)

11:00 a.m. - The Human Kindness (Rock)

12:00 p.m. - The Mel V Collective (R&B/Hip Hop)

1:00 p.m. - The Boyfriends Band (Rock)

2:00 p.m. - Mustang Band (Country)

3:00 p.m. - Secret Forte (Rock)

5:00 p.m. - Valentiger (Rock)

6:00 p.m. - You and Them (Rock)

7:00 p.m. - Shade 55 (Rock)

8:00 p.m. - The Stone Soul Rhythm Band (Rock)

9:00 p.m. - Aria Flame (Rock)

10:00 p.m. - Heather Bartman Band (Indie or Folk)

Lyon Stage

10:00 a.m. - Greek Dance Group of Holy Trinity (Dance Group)

10:30 a.m. - Integrity School of Dance (Dance Group)

11:00 a.m. - Master Lee's School of Tai Chi (Other)

11:30 a.m. - West Michigan Elite Pom & Dance (Dance Group)

12:00 p.m. - VOW (Choral)

1:00 p.m. - West Michigan Choral Lab (Choral)

2:00 p.m. - Voices of Freedom (Choral)

3:00 p.m. - Lotus Boyz (Other)

4:00 p.m. - The Hattrick Band (Rock)

5:00 p.m. - Vizion Dance Co. (Dance Group)

6:00 p.m. - Allegan Brass Collective (Other)

7:00 p.m. - Mona Shores High School Jazz (Jazz or Big Band)

8:00 p.m. - INNER ITCH (Rock)

9:00 p.m. - DRINK THEIR BLOOD (Rock)

10:00 p.m. - Slumlord Radio (Rock)

Indoor Classical Stage

12:00 p.m. - Grand Rapids Symphonic Band (Showcase of ensembles)

1:00 p.m. - Denise Frye Vocalist (Vocalist presenting Christian repertoire)

1:30 p.m. - West Michigan Flute Orchestra (West Michigan's largest flute ensemble)

2:30 p.m. - Edelweiss Choir (Choral)

3:15 p.m. - POSH4 (Classical repertoire for 2 pianos, 8 hands)

4:00 p.m. - Cantor David Fair (A mix of Jewish and Broadway music)

5:00 p.m. - Embellish (West Michigan's professional handbell ensemble)

Sunday, June 5

Calder Stage

10:00 a.m. - Zeeland Youth Dance Company (Dance Group)

10:30 a.m. - Expressions Dance Academy of Grand Rapids (Dance Group)

11:00 a.m. - Fred Knapp Trio (GR Jazz Fest)

12:30 p.m. - Grupo Aye (GR Jazz Fest)

2:00 p.m. - Big Band of Praise (Jazz or Big Band)

3:00 p.m. - GR Sweet Adelines (Choral)

4:00 p.m. - Al Hight and M6-West (Other)

5:00 p.m. - Hark Up Big Band (Jazz or Big Band)

diSuvero Stage

10:00 a.m. - danieltour2019 (Country)

10:30 a.m. - Epitones (Rock)

11:30 a.m. - The Blue Pines (Rock)

12:30 p.m. - Cole Hanson (Singer/Songwriter)

2:00 p.m. - Greg & Kathy Proulx (Indie or Folk)

3:00 p.m. - Straight Shot Band (Rock)

4:00 p.m. - Gianna Stansell (Singer/Songwriter)

Fountain Stage

10:00 a.m. - Music Shed (Other)

11:00 a.m. - Root 45 (Rock)

12:00 p.m. - Downtown Authority (Rock)

1:00 p.m. - Evelyine (Singer/Songwriter)

2:00 p.m. - Old Mountain Acid Test (Rock)

3:00 p.m. - Silverado Band (Other)

4:00 p.m. - Conklin Ceili Band (Indie or Folk)

Lyon Stage

10:00 a.m. - Arts in Motion Studio (Dance Group)

10:30 a.m. - Expressions Dance Academy of Grand Rapids (Dance Group)

11:00 a.m. - Daves at 7 (Singer/Songwriter)

12:00 p.m. - Atelier Dance Company (Dance Group)

12:30 p.m. - Feeding Grizzlies (Rock)

1:30 p.m. - Beer City Saxes (Jazz or Big Band)

2:30 p.m. - Big Band Nouveau (Jazz or Big Band)

3:30 p.m. - Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra (Jazz or Big Band)

4:30 p.m. - Rev Charles' PotatoeBabies (Other)

Indoor Classical Stage

1:00 p.m. - The Piano Cottage Presents (Top students from the acclaimed music school)

2:30 p.m. - Axelle Pringalle Pelfrene (Delightful selections from France)

Food Vendors:

Uncle Wayne's BBQ

Kona Ice of West Grand

Zinser Family Council Watchdogs

Underground Cookie Club

Patty Matters

West Michigan Asian Association

The Jamaican Way

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Stud Muffin's Cupcakes (Friday & Sunday)

BD's BBQ (Saturday only)

Pressed In Time (Saturday/Sunday only)

Semifreddo

Kenowa Hills Instrumental Music

Marge's Donut Den

Frostbite Shave Ice

Grand Rapids Dream Center

Steepletown Neighborhood Services

The Festival Store

The Festival Store will be open throughout the Festival of the Arts. It is located on Calder Plaza and has all sorts of different festival merchandise for sale.

The online Festival Store will also be open after Festival weekend through July 15.

To learn more about the Festival of the Arts, visit FestivalGR.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.