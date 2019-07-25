GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County hosted an picnic and planting event on Thursday to launch their new campaign benefiting child victims of sexual abuse.

#HopeGrowsHere is their campaign to build a healing garden for victims.

It will take place from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The garden "will be a space where children who have experienced the trauma of sexual abuse will be able to benefit from the therapeutic elements of nature," the center said in a press release.

The garden will include native plantings, flowing water and a drum circle. Which research shows, provides sensory stimulation that has a positive impact on healing from trauma, according to the release.

The center receives three to four new cases of sexual abuse every day, they said.

Their organization "coordinates the community response to child sexual abuse," and brings "the resources an abused child might need," they said. Like law enforcement and medical professionals.

Their services are provided free of charge.

