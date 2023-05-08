After winning a new bike, the Coast Guard Festival Prince raises money to buy his friend a new bike too

Deng Kuach received a new bike after being selected as the Coast Guard Festival Prince, but wanted to ride with his friend, who didn't have one.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — It was children's day at the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival when 10-year-old Deng Kuach entered his name in the raffle to become this year's Coast Guard Festival Prince.

Deng said he told his mother "I have a feeling I'm going to win," on their way to the festival.

And he did just that.

Being crowned the prince not only came with a spot in the parade, but with a new bike as well.

"It was very shocking because he did make that comment on the way there, that he thought he was gonna win, and he did. So I was very shocked, and he was very thankful for the bike and he's been begging for one," said Deng's mother Angela Poest.

"Then I just got a new bike and I felt really happy because all other kids in my trailer park, they usually all ride bikes and I didn't have a bike to ride," said Deng.

There was one problem however, Deng wanted to ride with his friend Beniam, who did not have a bike.

Deng's mother then gave them an idea.

"He wanted his friend to have a bike so he could ride with him and do tricks and stuff and I was like, well then have a lemonade stand, and I didn't expect it to turn out like this, but it turned out really awesome."

Deng and Beniam's began selling hotdogs and homemade chicken enchiladas at their lemonade stand as well. Through their stand and donations sent in by people seeing their stand on Facebook, the boys raised $130 after just two days.

They were able to get Beniam a new bike, and now both of them are on wheels.

"The trailer park that we ride, that we have, like it's a figure eight, and we could just ride around and stuff on our bikes," is what Deng said after being asked what the two of them plan on doing with their new rides.

Deng's mother is also looking to what comes next.

"I'm just I'm really proud of them both and I'm happy for him, and they can ride together and do many tricks, and hopefully we're going to work on headgear and some knee pads."

