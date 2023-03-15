Amazon driver helps 100-year-old woman injured outside Holland home

While the driver insists he was only doing the right thing, the family of the woman says he represents the good in humanity.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 100-year-old Holland woman's fall outside her home on March 9 could've been much worse, had she not been helped by an Amazon driver making one of his daily deliveries at a nearby home.

"As soon as I put the put the my van in park, she tripped," Amazon driver Armoni Mitchell said.

"I actually jumped out of the van and picked her up," Mitchell said. "Once I picked her up, it was blood rushing from her head, like a lot of blood coming down."

After getting the woman back to her home and speaking with neighbors about what had happened, Mitchell went back to making deliveries, but returned the next day to check on the woman.

"I finally see her and when I walk in the living room and I see her she has — it's literally like she got into a boxing match," Mitchell said. "It's two big, black purple eyes for stitches right here. And I just kept thinking about my own granny or my mom."

The woman wanted to keep her identity anonymous, but her family says they're in awe of the kindness he showed.

"He physically took the effort to pick a person up," the woman's son, Tim, said. "It was no small task."

"What a wonderful person, what a nice man — he's going about his work day to stop make sure she was okay, come back and check," the woman's daughter-in-law, Margie, said. "It just makes me feel better."

The family is calling him a kind man and an example for humanity. Mitchell saying he was just doing what was right.

"I felt like if it wasn't me, I don't know what would've happened to her," Mitchell said. "Then on top of me, thinking about my own granny or my mom. Like, if they fall, I want somebody to help them out as well."

"When you hear on the news, and you hear about all the crime and murder and all these horrible things, and then one little bright, thoughtful, wonderful gesture is comes into your life," Margie said.

The family says they expect the woman to recover from her injuries.

