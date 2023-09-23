'The amount of suffering is the reason that we do this' | Local non profit works to trap, neuter, and return feral cats

Feral Cat Solutions receives dozens of calls everyday for cats found outside, as they say controlling the feral cat population is a community effort.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Maureen Harendeen began Feral Cat Solutions alongside community members in 2020 when they first rescued 40 cats living in a garage, but soon they found the feral cat population growing throughout Kent County.

'We just found that the problem is just out of control," said Harendeen.

Harendeen and those she works alongside mark the areas on the map where cats are found outdoors. Some are individuals markings, meaning only one or two were found there, but those sit alongside large circles, where she says they have found hundreds of feral cats living.

She explained that they have noticed an exponential increase of feral cats in Kent County since the start of the pandemic, when many people sought pets for companionship.

"A lot of people got way behind on getting their animal fixed, and then they lost their housing," explained Harendeen, as factors such as areas with large populations of renters also having more feral cats, with apartment complexes having failed pet policies, and renters who have pets struggling to find housing that will accept them.

"It's very difficult to find pet friendly housing, so the pets were just placed outdoors and the people went away. That is pretty much why we find on the west side tons and tons and tons of displaced pets," Harendeen said.

Along with pet owners who are no longer able to care for their pets not being aware of changes made to animal shelter policies.

"The animal shelter at the beginning of the pandemic, like everywhere else, they had to shut down, and they were no longer able to be open admission. So, people have to have an appointment to take an animal to any shelter at this time," said Harendeen.

While taking sociable cats to the Kent County Animal Shelter, cats that do not seek affection are taken to be vaccinated, fixed, and given a check-up before being released to the environment where they are finding food and shelter.

"We want to try to limit suffering for the animals that we find out doors. Female cats having kittens two, three, four times in a year, having kittens in the dead of winter, having kittens underneath a mobile home in the fiberglass insulation...all of this is suffering the kittens. The vast majority of kittens die," said Harendeen, emphasizing how getting feral cats spayed and neutered benefits the well-being of the cats, along with keeping the population within controlled levels.

She also said the best thing pet owners can do is plan ahead to make sure their pets can remain under their care, and if they can no longer care for their pets, to make an appointment with the Kent County Animal Shelter.

"You have to really plan ahead, you have to project ongoing the lifespan of a pet which is you know, 15-20 years, how you're going to manage and keep the pet under your control, how are you going to be a responsible pet owner, keep the animal indoors, don't let your cat wander outside and get your cat fixed," she said.

If someone finds a cat outdoors, Feral Cat Solutions says the best course of actions to first see if the cat appears sick or injured. If the cat is in need of care, to call the Kent County Animal Shelter.

If the cat is not sick or injured, people should check if the cat is ear tipped, meaning that the cat is identified as a community cat that has been spayed or neutered. If that cat is not ear tipped, and does not seek affection, contact a trap, neuter and return service.

Cats that do seek affection may belong to someone in the area, and it is best to take the cat to a vet or shelter to scan for a possible microchip, along with taking steps to see if a neighbor or community member has lost a cat.

"We pretty much are trying to keep the community engaged in solving the outdoor cat problem, because it is a community problem," said Harendeen.

