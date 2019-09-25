BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Another wolf pup has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) at Binder Park Zoo.

A spokesperson for the Calhoun County zoo said test results confirmed the second wolf pup died. The zoo said this pup was previously diagnosed with a congenital liver abnormality which may have played a role in its death.

The first wolf pup to die from EEE was reported Tuesday. EEE is carried by certain types of mosquitoes in Michigan and is a potentially serious disease in primarily humans and horses.

The zoo will also be providing visitors with access to courtesy “Bug Spray Stations” throughout the zoo to encourage people to stay safe when outdoors.

