GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A 5-month-old Pitbull was stolen from its home in Grandville Friday morning.

The police are investigating the break-in on the 2800 block of Vermont Avenue SW.

The puppy has black and white fur. The Grandville Police are asking the public to contact them or Silent Observer with any information.

