MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. — A "beloved" Manistee County K-9 officer was hit and killed by a motorist on Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office said in a press release on Wednesday.

Beno had just finished his shift two hours prior to when he was accidentally hit, according to the press release.

He was a 2-year-old German Shepherd who began his police training at 13-months-old. He completed the program on June 14, 2018.

He received certifications in

Tracking

Narcotics detection

Apprehension

Evidence recovery

He was assigned to Deputy Brandon Gillispie.

Manistee County Sheriff's Office

Beno and Gillispie had a "shared love for one another that was truly 'something special' to witness," the release said.

Their bond they built in just over a year was "quite evident."

Beno was called out on several occasions to assist Manistee's neighboring law enforcement communities, too, according to the release.

He also visited local schools, retirement homes and area events.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter