Abandoned dog 'Hope' improving, police investigating

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dog found starved and abandoned in East Grand Rapids is getting better at an animal hospital.

The seven-year-old dog, now named 'Hope,' was rescued Friday by neighbors who spotted the dog collapsed in the middle of the road.

A detective with the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE they'll be turning the case over to Kent County Animal Control since that agency typically investigates animal cruelty cases.

According to the Hope for Hope - An Abandoned Dog in Grand Rapids Facebook page, which posts daily updates on her condition, Hope is currently in critical condition but is showing progress. She's weak and isn't able to walk much but she is drinking and can lift her head.

The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety has opened an investigation.

"There appeared to be some marks on her face or injury but nothing to lead us to believe the dog was hit by a car," said Det. Mark Lindner, East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety.

Hope was just skin and bones when she was found on Lakeside Drive Southeast, near Lansing Street SE.

Emilee Bond's husband was walking his dogs when he saw her lying in the middle of the road.

"She is very emaciated and starved," said Bond. "Bad condition, her skin. Her ribs. The poor thing. She doesn't look good."

Neighbors brought her food and water and one person took her to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

Staff there suspects she was used a breeding dog as it looks like she has had a lot of litters and then was abandoned.

The detective says there was evidence Hope had clearly been injured and mistreated.

"I have a dog. I love my dog. I can't imagine someone would do this when they could offer the dog up for adoption," said Lindner. "They could call the vet or bring the dog to a vet. Call animal control or come to the police department. They could reach out for help and this person did do this."

There are still a lot of unknowns about the case.

"It's possible the dog wandered in from another area," said Lindner. "The dog was found in East Grand Rapids but that doesn't mean the abuse neglect occurred in East Grand Rapids. It possibly could've happened elsewhere in Kent County."

What is known is Hope is now getting the attention and love she deserves.

Her GoFundMe has raised more than $18,000, up from $15,000 Sunday.

Anyone with information on the case can contact East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety, Kent County Animal Control, or Silent Observer.

