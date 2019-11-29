PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Several fire departments were called to the scene of a barn fire that took the lives of ten animals at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton on Thursday evening.

Officials report that four antelopes, three giraffes, and three Red River hogs were lost in the fire. A zebra that was in the overhang on the outside of the barn was able to get out harm's way as the fire spread. A giraffe in a neighboring barn was let out in case that structure had caught on fire. Park employees have put the animal back in its enclosure.

"Our African Safari Wildlife Park team is devastated by the loss of animals housed in a barn destroyed by fire that was discovered early Thanksgiving evening," the park wrote in a post on Facebook. "We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals.

The animals lost in this tragedy were part of our African Safari family, and the Park will be closed on Friday as we mourn their loss and care for the other animals living on the 100-area Park."

The park adds that an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. According to Danbury Township Fire Chief Keith Kahler, a state fire marshal will be arriving at the scene on Friday morning.

Kahler and park owner Holly Hunt held a press conference on Thursday evening.

"We’ve owned this park forever. We inspect and take care of these animals every day, all day long," said Hunt. "We just inspected it, we did a morning check and a night check."

The park opened in 1969 and the Hunt family has owned the popular attraction since 1974. African Safari Wildlife Park is home to about 300 animals including deer, bison, elk, llama, alpaca, camels, and zebras.

"We are devastated," Hunt added. "I mean, our team, they work so hard to care for these animals and it’s just…just gut wrenching that this could happen. Our team works so hard every day to care for these animals and it’s just heartbreaking."

According to a dispatcher from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the first call of the fire came in at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Two explosions took place inside the barn prior to fire crews arriving on scene. The barn is a total loss, according to Officer Carolyn Demore of the Danbury Township Police Department, who was first on scene.

Fire officials speculate that the explosions could have been caused by propane tanks, which were stored in the barn. The barn is heated during the cold weather months.

