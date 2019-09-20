ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene K. Koch welcomed a yellow Labrador Retriever to her staff.

Joey is a part of the Canine Advocate Program of Michigan. Koch said he will provide valuable and much-needed services to child victims, such as meeting with victims during office visits and accompany them into the courtroom while they testify.

"We are fortunate to offer this service to the most vulnerable of citizens in Allegan County," Koch said.

The Canine Advocate Program of Michigan has placed more than 24 dogs in prosecutor's offices, children's advocacy centers and more. And they were among organizations who covered Joey's fees and trained him.

The program was developed to provide support for child victims during an anxiety-ridden experience in the criminal justice system.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.