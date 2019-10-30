ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office remembers one of their retired K9 deputies, Etto, for his involvement in hundreds of cases.

Etto died Tuesday, Oct. 29. He was 10 years old.

He served with Deputy David Holmes for seven years before they both retired in 2018.

In a Facebook post, the office said their thoughts and prayers are with Holmes' family as they mourn Etto's loss.

Allegan County Sheriff's Department Facebook page

