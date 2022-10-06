Allegan County K9 gets a new protective vest

Vested Interest in K9s donated a bullet and stab proof vest for Deputy Vereeke's Partner in Crime, Thor.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Thor is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who works for the Allegan County Sheriff. His handler is Deputy Scott Vereeke.

Thor is a K9 who is specially trained in narcotics and patrol work.

Thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Thor will be receiving a brand new, custom-made bullet and stab-proof vest.

They are a charity whose mission is: "to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States."

These vests cost upwards of $960 to make, though each vest is worth $1,744 - $2,283. Vested Interest has provided more than 4,682 vests to working K9s across all 50 states. This was made possible by both private and corporate donations across the nation.

K9 Thor's vest is sponsored by Great Lakes Plumbing and The Devisser Five Star Real Estate. The vest is equipped with an embroidered statement: "This gift of protection provided by Devisser.

For more information, volunteer opportunities, a list of events, and donations go to www.vik9s.org.