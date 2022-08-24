Crikey! Officers catch small alligator in Kalamazoo

That's something you don't see everyday! Police say the alligator is with animal control, and an alligator sanctuary in Athens has been contacted.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you were in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, you may have seen something a little out of the ordinary—an alligator!

A police sergeant had noticed what appeared to be a small American alligator making its way across Lake Street near Division Street in the Edison neighborhood.

The alligator was caught by officers before it was able to get into the sewer system. The alligator is now with the city's animal control, and an alligator sanctuary in Athens has been contacted.

Owning exotic pets in the city limits is illegal, according to Kalamazoo's city ordinances, and only licensed organizations like zoos or educational institutions are allowed to keep exotic animals.

"These animals take a great deal of care, time, and resources," reads a press release about the alligator. "Should you find yourself not capable of caring for any pet, there are resources available to properly resolve this."

Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.