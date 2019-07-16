GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An alligator removed from an Alpine Township home is now at a wildlife refuge where it is safe and not a danger to the community.

But this month, the illegal pet with a mouthful of sharp teeth was loose at least once outside its home on Lamoreaux Drive.

The neighbors who live on the other side of the duplex say they found the alligator outside, lethargic and barely moving, on July 5.

“When my mom saw it, she told my brother to help her pick it up and we just brought it into the pool,” says Aiyana Doke. “Weren’t sure what to do with it and didn’t want to leave it there.”

The owner said burglars must have broken in, removed the alligator from its aquarium and brought it outside. The dip in the backyard pool revived the reptile and a deputy dispatched to investigate let the owner take the illegal pet home.

“They never mentioned they had an alligator,” said neighbor Deann Greer. “That thing could have eaten my dogs.”

A week after it was found outside, someone informed animal control the owner moved out and left the alligator behind.

“We responded and sure enough there was an alligator in the house,” said Steve Kelso of the Kent County Health Department. “It is not legal. It falls under an exotic or dangerous animal. Four-foot alligators grow to five-foot alligators, to six feet to eight feet. We just can’t have it. It is illegal.”

The alligator is now at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto, where they have lots of alligators and know how to take care of them.

"They know what they are doing, and we know that alligator is going to be in a safe environment and won't have access to people or someone's little dog," said Kelso.

It is not yet known why a Kent County Sheriff’s deputy let the owner keep the alligator or what punishment or fine the owner may face.

