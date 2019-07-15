ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Animal control officers safely seized a four-foot alligator from an Alpine Township duplex on Saturday, July 13.

According to the Kent County Health Department, Kent County Sheriff's deputies and animal control officers responded to a residence on Lamoreaux Drive NW near Stony Creek Avenue. A neighbor had complained the animal was left behind.

When officers found the alligator, they were able to safely secure its jaws and place it into an animal control truck.

Kent County Animal Shelter

On Monday, the alligator was taken to Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Shelter. Staff at the shelter have been in contact with a zoo that could potentially take the alligator.

Animal control officers were not able to make contact with the resident of the duplex, but a notice was left on the door saying they took custody of the alligator and to call them for further information.

