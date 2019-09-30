NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — Police in Australia say 20 dead or injured kangaroos may have been purposely run over by some sort of vehicle, according to multiple media reports.

Officers in New South Wales say the marsupials appear to have been targeted sometime late Saturday night.

According to NBC News, The Wildlife Rescue and Education Service charity has described the incident as a "deliberate act of cruelty." One of the group's volunteers is reportedly caring for three injured baby kangaroos.

The same volunteer told CNN she'd never seen such carnage in her two decades with the charity.

According to Fox News, anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers Australia at 1-800-333-000.

