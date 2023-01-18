Harbor Humane refunded $10,000 from bank after theft

After the Harbor Humane Society found that $10,000 from their checking account had been taken by an unknown person, their bank says they're getting their money back.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Less than a day after an Ottawa County animal shelter shared news about someone using money from their checking account to pay their personal bills, their bank says they are getting their money back.

First National Bank of Michigan is crediting $10,000 to the Harbor Humane Society after it was stolen from their checking account.

"We are so thankful to them and to everyone's kind words and support! Any funds raised from this post will continue to help support the thousands of animals we take in every year, like Luther! We truly live in the best community," the animal shelter said in a Facebook post.

Harbor Humane says they believe that the money was used by the unknown person to pay off personal credit card debt.

Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says they noticed the unusual $10,000 charge on their latest bank statement.

"I think it's a really good reminder to check your bank statements," says Self-Aulgur. "And realize that unfortunately, there are unscrupulous people out there that don't mind stealing from nonprofits, which is really sad to me."

The animal shelter says that the bank is still investigating the fraudulent charge and they hope the person responsible is identified and held accountable.

