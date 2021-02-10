'Bark in the Dark' event to benefit Humane Society of West Michigan

The festivities include a 5K, a one-mile fun run/walk and a dog costume contest. There will also be food trucks, a beer tent and music.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan will hold their ninth annual Bark in the Dark event Saturday evening, hoping to raise $90,000 for the shelter.

The event will be held at Riverside Park and includes a dog-friendly 5K and a one-mile fun run/walk. For those not looking to participate in this portion, other events will still be available, including a dog costume contest and activity booths. There will also be food trucks, a beer tent and music.

Bark in the Dark is an important event for the shelter, which relies on donations.

"Bark in the Dark is one of our largest fundraisers of the year, we are a 100% donor-funded nonprofit," said events coordinator Megan Ellinger. "So it is because of events like these and incredible people in our community that we are able to help over 4,000 animals every year. I'm more excited to be able to do Bark in the Dark where they can have a little fun in doing so."

While online ticket sales are now closed, tickets can still be purchased in-person at the event. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-17. Children 4 and under receive free admission. An adult ticket comes with a goody bag and a free beverage coupon for the beer tent.

All proceeds will benefit the shelter.

The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and the 5K race starts at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more info on the event.

