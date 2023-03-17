Celebrate Bell's Oberon Day with Harbor Humane in Holland

Harbor Humane is partnering with Bell's to host a 'Pup' Crawl in Holland's Social District on Bell's Oberon Day this Monday.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Grab a cold Oberon and help a local animal shelter at the annual "Pup" Crawl in Holland on Monday.

Harbor Humane Society is partnering with Bell's Brewery to celebrate Bell's Oberon Day in the Holland Social District.

The "Pup" Crawl will take place on Monday, March 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will benefit the Harbor Humane Society.

"Pup" crawlers get a pub passport that they can earn stamps for by playing "Minute to Win It" minigames at each participating location.

If you earn five or more stamps, you can enter to win prizes at Big E's, the final stop of the pub crawl.

Some of the prizes include Bell's and Harbor Humane merchandise, clothes, gift cards and an overnight stay at the Marriott.

Louise and some other pups up for adoption are rumored to be hanging out at Curragh Irish Pub during the event.

Participating locations:

Sperry's Moviehouse

HopCat

Waverly Stone Gastropub

Crust 54

City Flats Hotel

Curragh Irish Pub

Our Brewing Co.

Hops at 84 East

Big E's

Courtyard Marriott

Skiles Tavern

Curragh Irish Pub, Waverly Stone Gastropub, City Flats Hotel and Crust 54 are offering special "give back options" that will benefit Harbor Humane when purchasing certain items on the pub crawl.

Entry into the "Pup" Crawl is completely free.

Learn more about the "Pup" Crawl here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.