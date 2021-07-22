Boulder Ridge welcomes two baby zebras, offers 10 year anniversary discount

If you want to greet the new arrivals, this weekend is the perfect time.

ALTO, Mich. — Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto, Mich. has multiple reasons to celebrate this week.

Not only is the zoo commemorating its tenth anniversary, but it also just welcomed two new furry family members to its zebra family.

The zoo announced the arrival of the wee ones July 17, saying they were born on the same night. And if you want to say hi, this weekend is the perfect time.

Update: Come see these new baby Zebra's and all of our animals this week and enjoy 10% Off admissions during our 10 Year... Posted by Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021

Purchase tickets online here.

In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, the zoo is offering 10% off admissions now through July 25. The park is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The last admission is at 5 p.m. each day.

