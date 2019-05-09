CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that their retired K9, Turbo passed away.

Turbo was with his partner, Deputy Guy Picketts, family and many of his coworkers when he passed. He was partnered with Deputy Picketts from December 2007 to June 2016.

The sheriff's office wrote in the post that K9 Turbo had a "stellar" career.

"K9 Turbo and Deputy Picketts had thousands of deployments together. K9 Turbo was known for his all-around work ability in all aspects related to K9. K9 Turbo stood out with his tracking ability and success rate. K9 Turbo had a multitude of track catches and apprehensions. K9 Turbo was very popular within the schools of Calhoun County. Deputy Picketts and K9 Turbo conducted hundreds of demonstrations for the schools and public," the sheriff's office said.

K9 Turbo spent the last three years retired at home with Deputy Picketts and his family, the sheriff's office said.

"K9 Turbo will be missed," they said.

K9 Turbo

