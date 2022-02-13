A big dose of cuteness returns for Canine Cup 2022

It's back again! The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Canine Cup returns. This time, the Los Angeles Rascals take on the Cincinnati Bone Crushers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals get ready to hit the field for the Super Bowl, two teams from West Michigan are also hitting the gridiron—only they're not fighting for a championship ring. They're fighting to earn a place in your heart, and maybe even your home.

Our fourth annual Canine Cup is back, and as always, is jam-packed with adorable puppy action.

This year's canine coaches and puppy players are all from Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.

Good news! All of this year's puppy players have found a forever home, but our canine coaches are still in need of a loving family.

Bone Crushers Coach Moses:

Moses is 2 years old and thrives with activity and adventure! He's very social, smart and affectionate and just loves attention and tennis balls!

Rascals Coach Kevin:

Kevin’s hobbies include playing with toys almost as big as he is. He's 3 years old and very high energy. He's especially good at throwing his toys in the air and catching them!

Check out other animals at Harbor Humane looking for furever homes:

Shinobi:

“My name is Shinobi and I’m looking for my one true love to wobble through life with me. Sure, I can’t walk a straight line, but I will stagger straight into your heart with my derpy face and my sweet meow. I love cuddles, belly rubs, and snuggles and I will chirp your ear off—I’m told I’m an excellent conversationalist! I’m a little weird, so if you’re a little weird too we’d be a perfect match!”

Cluster:

He has been at the shelter since April 2021. This 3-year-old boy is so sweet. He is mostly deaf, but is learning so many signs and new things everyday! He loves to play and enjoy life. He'd do well in a home with other dogs, but is not a big fan of cats. He also needs a home willing to give him time to adjust, and work with him on all his smarts and enrichment to keep his mind stimulated.

Daphne:

This sweet, spunky, fun girl has been with Harbor Humane since April 2021. She’s under 3 years old, and has so much love to give! She recently went into foster, and the life of real “dogs”, outside of the shelter and stress, are becoming her reality.

Her foster family says she loves being in the car and going for her daily walks. She was pretty hesitant of some new people when they first brought her home, but has warmed up to everyone quickly! She is reportedly the biggest snuggle bug and sleeps with her foster mom every night. They just love her!

Wrangler:

We cannot say enough about this big ol’ sweet gent! Wrangler is about 5 years old, and while he's a big guy at first sight, he's nothing but a giant love bug! He loves getting out on walks, and while he can be excited at first, it doesn't take him long to walk right alongside you (glancing up the whole time to make sure you're there!). He also loves fetch and tearing up those same tennis balls, so his ideal home would have a special stash just for him.

All this said, the funniest thing about Wrangler is his absolute passion for butt scratches. This guy would do best in a cat-free home, and if you have kids at home, a visit beforehand is recommended.

To learn more about these adorable animals, visit Harbor Humane's website.

