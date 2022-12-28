Cat found frozen to ground after storm doing well, regaining strength

Elliot is now able to sit up and eat, even reaching out his paw to the vet tech caring for him.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon is continuing to recover and regain his strength.

Big Lake Community Animal Clinic posted and update to their Facebook page Tuesday night saying Elliot is now able to sit up and eat, even reaching out his paw to the vet tech caring for him.

Posted by Big Lake Community Animal Clinic on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

A good Samaritan named Kelly brought Elliot in Monday, after finding him stuck at East Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon.

When he came into the clinic, his body temperature was only 94 degrees and his eyes had crusted shut from the cold. Staff immediately started life-saving treatment like warm IV fluids, cleaning his eyes and checking for any injuries.

Staff at Big Lake Animal Clinic are still trying to find out if Elliot has an owner.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Big Lake Animal Clinic at 231-799-1074. You can help with Elliot's medical costs on the Muskegon Humane Society's website here.

