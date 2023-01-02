Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies

Elliot the cat had been making progress in his health but hit an impassable roadblock on Sunday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died.

Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon.

Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought him into her truck.

When he came into the clinic, his body temperature was only 94 degrees and his eyes had crusted shut from the cold. Staff immediately started life-saving treatment like warm IV fluids, cleaning his eyes and checking for any injuries.

Elliot was showing improvements last week, being able to sit up, eat and reach out his paw to the vet tech caring for him.

Big Lake Community Animal Clinic posted an update to their Facebook page Monday afternoon saying Elliot suffered a saddle thrombosis that paralyzed him.

"We find peace in knowing the last two weeks of his life were spent with people who showed him kindness, care and love. We can't believe the following and support he has gained on this journey to healing; from the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for caring so deeply for him and sending such love and support his way," the clinic said on Facebook.

"We want to send a special thank you to our staff member Diane Neas for opening her heart and home for his intensive care. You did everything you could for him medically and most importantly, you showed him what real love is."

It is with heavy hearts that we share Elliot has crossed the rainbow bridge. Yesterday he developed a saddle thrombosis... Posted by Big Lake Community Animal Clinic on Monday, January 2, 2023

The Big Lake Community Animal Clinic is part of the Muskegon Humane Society.

